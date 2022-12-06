Judge William G. Gray

Judge G. Gray’s passing on Sunday, December 4, 2022 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on December 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Prairie Village, Prairie Village, Kansas.
