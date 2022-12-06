June 18, 1930 – December 1, 2022
Overland Park, Kansas – John Dennis “Jack” Coughlin, 92, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at The Atriums. Visitation will be 8-9:30 am Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Amos Family Funeral Home where a Rosary Recitation will be at 8:30 am. Funeral mass will follow at 10:00 am Tuesday at the Church of the Holy Cross; entombment in the Resurrection Mausoleum.
