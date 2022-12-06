Fort Worth, Texas – Joan Hopkins, 93, passed away Nov 7,2022 surrounded by her loving family in thoughts and prayers. Her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her through hospital and Hospice care. Joan was born in Minneapolis, Minn. to Swedish immigrant parents. An only child, she grew up among a large extended family. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College for a year then began working.

She met the love of her life on a blind date, George Hopkins. They married in 1951 and eventually settled in Prairie Village, Kansas to raise their family of 4 in 1956. She worked in retail sales when children were grown and eventually became a caregiver for her husband. Widowed in 2005, she continued to care for friends and be active in her church – Leawood Baptist.

Joan relocated to Fort Worth, Texas in 2016 to be closer to family. She made many new friends at Vantage Retirement Center and Arborlawn Methodist Church.

Joan was raised in the Lutheran faith, teaching children as a teenager and continued for most of her life. Her fondest memories were vacations with her husband and family. Her strong Christian faith sustained her throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hopkins.

Survivors: Debbie Barrett Adams (Tim), Nancy Burandt (David), Barbara Orsund (Jim), John Hopkins (Donna); Grandchildren, Ashley Barrett, Brett Barrett (Nicole), Julie Ann Burandt de la Pena (Javier), Benjamin Burandt, Nathan Hopkins (Kourtney), Rachel Hopkins, David Hopkins, Jacob Hopkins, Katie Orsund, James Orsund; and 8 great-grandchildren.