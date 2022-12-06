  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Joan Hopkins

June 1, 1929 – November 7, 2022

Fort Worth, Texas – Joan Hopkins, 93, passed away Nov 7,2022 surrounded by her loving family in thoughts and prayers. Her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her through hospital and Hospice care.
Joan was born in Minneapolis, Minn. to Swedish immigrant parents. An only child, she grew up among a large extended family. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College for a year then began working.