Janice Elenore Breeding

Born February 10th 1925 Janice Eleanor Downing, in Reedley California, Fresno County. Preceded by her brother Johnny by a couple years. Raised with her brother in Fresno California by her dad, Wright C. Downing, and mother, Kathleen Downing.

After graduating high school and attending 3 years of higher education at Fresno State, Jan became a stewardess with United Airlines. She was living with two other stewardess in an apartment in Seattle, when she met the love of her life during work on a flight. After embarrassing him in front of his friends with her standoff, she gave in and agreed to have coffee with him after the flight. The rest was history, when Lewis M Breeding, wed Jan, at the, Open Air Chapel, at Lake Tahoe, on June 18th 1951. T

hey had their first child, September 28th 1952, Lewis M Jr, (Skipper). And their second child, July 8th 1957, James W, (Jamie). After being a dedicated housewife, until the children were of teenage age, she decided to re-enter the workforce! She became a bookkeeper for, Osment Architectural Models, for a decade. With a decline in management and loss of employees, Jan was able to take her skills to a long time family owned area business.

Keith Coldsnow’s Art Supply, located in Westport. Jan’s time with Keith Coldsnow was very special to her. But with Keith passing, it became time to think about being closer to home. In 1996, Jan was able to find employment as a bookkeeper/receptionist, a lot closer to home, with Wilson Lighting of Overland Park. Jan’s time with Wilson Lighting was like family, and still has been after retiring in 2019.

Through all this time, since moving to Overland Park Kansas in 1964, she has been a dedicated member of the, First Church of Christ scientist Overland Park. She served a term there as second reader, and then, treasure for sorne time. Jan also mixed in Recreation, as she was a bridge club member for years.

Many Cherished friends through those afternoons and evenings of playing bridge. Her love and spirit was felt wherever she played, prayed, or worked. She will continue to be the spiritual backbone of her family. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, her husband in 1985, and first born son in 2021. Jan is survived by her youngest son James and wife Margie, four grandkids and five great-grandchildren!