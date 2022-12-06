  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janice Elenore Breeding

Feb. 10, 1925 – Nov. 20, 2022

Janice Elenore Breeding, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the home. Memorial Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 10, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS 66102 