Gayla S. Schmanke

Gayla was born on January 6, 1950 in Topeka, KS to Maurice and Marjorie Gilliland. She was a graduate of Holton High School in 1968, and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics at Kansas State University. While at K-State, Gayla met her husband, Bob, on a blind date and enjoyed 51 years of marriage until Bob’s passing in February 2022.

Gayla had a successful career as a registered dietitian. In her early career, she created children’s programs for elementary school students to educate them about nutrition, and later found her stride working at many hospitals including Holton Hospital and Stormont Vail, where she was the head dietitian. After retirement, Bob and Gayla moved to Olathe, KS to be closer to their family.

Though she excelled in her career, her true passion was for her family. Her kids and grandkids were the light of her life and she took every opportunity to spend time with them and shower them with affection. She also enjoyed cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats football team and she and Bob were season ticket holders for many years. Gayla had a profound mental and emotional strength that inspired those who knew her.

Despite working full-time her entire career and through many health challenges, Gayla was the emotional “glue” of the family. She was loved dearly by her two sons and will truly be missed. Gayla’s memory will live on through the joy she shared with her family. Her sons will remember her for her funny catch-phrases, bubbly and nurturing personality, unmatched work ethic, and perseverance.

She is survived by sons Brian (Terrilyn) and Darin (Gretchen), and grandchildren, Sydney, Ethan, Maya and Nolan. Instead of a formal service, the family will be enjoying a celebration of her life in a way she would approve of – something intimate, joyful, and full of love and laughter, to emulate the quality time she always treasured with her family.