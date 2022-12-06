  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Gayla S. Schmanke

Gayla Sue Schmanke of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the age of 72.

Gayla was born on January 6, 1950 in Topeka, KS to Maurice and Marjorie Gilliland. She was a graduate of Holton High School in 1968, and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics at Kansas State University. While at K-State, Gayla met her husband, Bob, on a blind date and enjoyed 51 years of marriage until Bob’s passing in February 2022.