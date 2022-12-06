Gary Kent Quick of Overland Park, Kansas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Kent died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Sandy by his side.

Kent was born in Warsaw, Missouri on December 14, 1935. He began working at Communications Accessories in 1956. His career as Chief Mechanical Engineer, group leader and supervisor for King Radio, Bendix King, Allied Signal, and Honeywell spanned a total of 43 years until his retirement in 2000. Kent was known for his cheerful disposition and integrity.