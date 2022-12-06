David L. Hurst

David, better known as Pa or Grampa, is survived by his lovely wife Maxine, his loving son Danny, many grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandchildren. Grampa was preceded in death by his beautiful, first wife, Evelyn (Gramma Evie).

Grampa often remarked how wonderful it was to have been married to two of the most gorgeous and kind women a man could know. He seemed amazed and sincerely thankful to have been blessed in such a manner. Pa has been known to plow multiple neighbors’ driveways after a heavy snow, just to be kind, and was a valued Resident Ambassador during the life he lived at Country Squire. He seemed to take special pride in having the keys to the place!

Grampa was a proud Army Vet, an avid fan of the Chiefs and Royals and retired a Teamster after 35 years of service. His legacy was being the sole provider in a house that was always a home for the many (at least 18 maybe more) children who were not his own.