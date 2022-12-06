Christine was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 6, 1950, the daughter of Herbert Gene Whitlow and Barbara Ellen (Shackle) Whitlow. Her parents preceded her in death. Christine grew up in Tecumseh, Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.

Christine Ellen Whitlow, 72, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a brief illness.

She worked for many years as a secretary for Latta-Whitlow Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. After retirement, she worked part-time for Kansas Association of Homes and Services for the Aging (KAHSA) and then Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS).

Christine was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Tecumseh United Methodist Church, and the Topeka Post-Polio Society Support Group. Christine loved reading a good murder mystery and before her health deteriorated, she did beautiful needlepoint and “hand-work.”

Christine loved her family dearly and was her mother’s primary caregiver for five years. She is survived by her sister Luci (Paul) Tosh of Prairie Village, KS.

Services will be held at a later date.