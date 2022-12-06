  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Christine Ellen Whitlow

Christine Ellen Whitlow, 72, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a brief illness.

Christine was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 6, 1950, the daughter of Herbert Gene Whitlow and Barbara Ellen (Shackle) Whitlow. Her parents preceded her in death. Christine grew up in Tecumseh, Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.