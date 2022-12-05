Wyandot BBQ 2 reopens in Overland Park, year after fire

The Wyandot BBQ 2 restaurant on 75th Street suffered extensive fire damage last December. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.
Wyandot BBQ 2 restaurant in Overland Park is back serving ribs, burnt ends and more, one year after a devastating fire.
Catch up quick: The restaurant, 7215 W. 75th Street, reopened the Saturday after Thanksgiving and reportedly served more than 900 customers in its first weekend back, according to KSHB.
Wyandot BBQ 2 made a brief, all-caps announcement on its website last month.
“FINALLY, ALMOST 1 YEAR LATER WE WILL REOPEN THE DOORS. HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE BACK. WE MISSED ALL OF YOU!!!!”
And customers began celebrating on social media, posting pictures of their first meals there in more than a year.
Backstory: The restaurant, a family-owned satellite of Wyandot BBQ’s original location in Kansas City, Kan., suffered extensive damage during a kitchen fire in December 2021.
Arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the smoker box in the kitchen, extending into the back of the building.
One employee was checked for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.
The restaurant has spent the last year making repairs and passing inspections.
Wyandot BBQ 2 is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
