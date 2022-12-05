  Kyle Palmer  - Shawnee

4 more teens charged with murder in Shawnee shooting

Crime lab investigator collects evidence at scene of downtown Shawnee shooting.

An investigator searches the area around where a man's body was found in downtown Shawnee Wednesday night. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged four more teenagers with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Kansas City, Mo., man in downtown Shawnee last week.

Catch up quick: All five teens are now charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jarod Rogers, 25, who was found Wednesday evening in the parking lot behind a strip of businesses near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

