4 more teens charged with murder in Shawnee shooting

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged four more teenagers with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Kansas City, Mo., man in downtown Shawnee last week.

The charges announced Monday are against four 17-year-olds and come on top of a murder charge for the same killing against an 18-year-old who was charged Saturday.

Catch up quick: All five teens are now charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jarod Rogers, 25, who was found Wednesday evening in the parking lot behind a strip of businesses near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.