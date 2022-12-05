4 more teens charged with murder in Shawnee shooting

Catch up quick: All five teens are now charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jarod Rogers, 25, who was found Wednesday evening in the parking lot behind a strip of businesses near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.
The accused teens include Fernando Reyes-Lara, 18, of Olathe; Sabrina Clark, 17, of Gardner; Kyleigh Guzman, 17, of Gardner; Roger Hernandez, 17, of Olathe; and Fernando Gonzalez-Prado, 17, of Overland Park.
Court records say Reyes-Lara messaged the “juvenile co-conspirators to set up a robbery” in what prosecutors allege was part of an arranged drug sale.
In addition to the murder charge, the five defendants also face conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and felony aggravate robbery charges.
Guzman is also charged with felony use of a communication facility, with the criminal complaint alleging she used a cell phone to help set up the crime.
Prosecutors have filed motions to have the four 17-year-olds prosecuted as adults.
Backstory: Shawnee Police were called to the parking lot behind Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 11005 Johnson Drive, just before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Rogers was found there suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition, where he remained until being pronounced dead Friday.
Reyes-Lara was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police from multiple local agencies on a high-speed chase that ended in Olathe.
One other thing: Shawnee Police confirm Rogers’ killing is the third homicide recorded in the city in 2022, after Shawnee saw zero homicides in both 2020 and 2021.
