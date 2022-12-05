  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Robert Eugene Pierce

Dec. 19, 1952 – Oct. 31, 2022

Robert Eugene Pierce, age 69, of Freeman, Missouri passed away on October 31, 2022, at the Kansas City V. A. Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Little Rock, Arkansas the son of Charles W. and Georgia M. (McHughes) Pierce.