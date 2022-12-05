Robert Eugene Pierce, age 69, of Freeman, Missouri passed away on October 31, 2022, at the Kansas City V. A. Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Little Rock, Arkansas the son of Charles W. and Georgia M. (McHughes) Pierce.

He married Glenda Fay Rogers on September 18, 1978, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Of this union, two daughters where born: Sara (Husband: Timothy) White of Freeman, Missouri and Lindsey (Husband: James) Armstrong of Freeman, Missouri.

He served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam during which time he attained the rank of Corporal and was an expert marksman. Even after his active duty service, he would proudly tell people he was still a Marine. “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

He retired after 20 years as a supervisor at Pine Bluff Waste Water where he was respected and loved by everyone he worked with.

Before moving to Missouri, Robert was an active member of the Watson Chapel Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and attending the Bible Study Fellowship men’s group.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to the White River Refuge, including his yearly ‘squirrel camp’.

Robert and Motorcycle Nana (Glenda) loved spending time together riding their motorcycle and camping together. Their trips took them to Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Key West, the Grand Canyon and more.

He was a very active part of his children and grandchildren’s lives.

He is survived by his wife (Glenda) two daughters (Sara and Lindsey), eleven grandchildren (SophieGrace, Olivia, Marie, Jeremiah, Lola, Daniel, Oliver, Nathan, Linus, Josiah, and Milo), one brother (Ronald Kreth Pierce), nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother (Steve Hull).

All memorials can be sent to Kansas City Fisher House.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Watson Chapel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, AR on November 18, 2022, at 6:00 pm.