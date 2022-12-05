  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Richard Ray Lennington

Richard Ray Lennington, 56, a hard-working skilled HVAC technician with 9 lives, finally cashed in on his 10th and final life on Monday.

Richard Ray Lennington was born on August 1st, 1966, to Arnold Lennington and Mary Sullins. He spent his childhood years growing up in Lakin and Syracuse, Kansas. Rich also was blessed with the most amazing bonus parents, Joan Lennington and Harold Sullins.