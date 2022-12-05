Rev. Edgar (Ed) Joseph Whelan

One of five brothers, he was born to Henry Joseph and Theresa May Dunn Whelan on May 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. He and was ordained into the Congregation of the Holy Cross, June 10, 1964. He served at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend and Portland, Oregon. Later he moved to Chicago serving as Chaplain at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he met his beloved wife, Janet K. Gabbert. They married on March 21, 1981, enjoying 42 blessed years of matrimony. Ed moved to Neosho, Missouri to work as an Administrator, but God had other plans for him.

On June 3, 1986, he was received into the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of West Missouri by the Right Reverend Arthur Vogel. Bishop Vogel assigned Fr. Ed as priest to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Neosho, Missouri & St. Nicholas, Noel, Missouri. Called as rector in 1988 to Church of the Redeemer, Kansas City, Missouri, he served there until his retirement in 2003. After retirement, he continued to serve as interim and supply priest in the diocese. He enjoyed his ministry as spiritual director to lay and clergy. Often he made visits to Lansing Correctional Facility to give comfort and provide counsel to those incarcerated.

Fr. Ed was a faithful and beloved priest in the diocese. He will be sorely missed by the church, his parishes, and his wife, Jan. Ed’s hobbies included garage sales, refinishing old furniture, and traveling. Ed and Jan made annual visits to Colorado until their health prevented them from high altitudes. He had fond memories of their time together fishing in northern Minnesota, Alaska, and celebrating 50th anniversary to the priesthood by touring Ireland. A dream come true from a 100% Irish lad! From his chair at home, one could find Ed bird watching.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Theresa; his brothers, the Reverend Gerald Whelan, Brother Ronald Whelan, Francis “Duke” (Dorothy) Whelan, and Donald (Judy) Whelan.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jan, several nieces and nephews and their families, and his sweet little dog, Muffie.

Funeral Services will be at Church of the Redeemer, 7110 N MO-9, Kansas City, MO 64152, on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donation be made to the Memorial Fund, Church of the Redeemer. A reception to follow in the parish hall.

You are a priest forever after the order of Melchizedek. Ps 110:4