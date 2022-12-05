Nancy Lynn Long

Nancy was born in Seward, Neb., to Russell and Marion Keller. She was active in the community from a young age, helping to relaunch Seward as Nebraska’s official Fourth of July city as a teenager. She continued to attend the celebration year after year and even won the apple pie eating contest a few times! Nancy attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she joined the Delta Zeta sorority and earned a B.S. in Political Science and Sociology. She went on to have a 36-year career with the federal government, providing leadership to high-profile programs such as Child Welfare, Child Care, Child Support, and Head Start. She poured her heart and mind into supporting the families and children of Kansas City until she retired in 2012.

A lover of music, Nancy enjoyed playing the piano, accompanying her son and other band students at competitions, as well as serving as a guest organist at her church. She enjoyed musical theater, even traveling to London with her daughter where they saw five musicals in one week. She was also known to belt out hits from the band Chicago while driving around town. Nancy was an avid baker, famous for her chocolate chip cookies that she would send to her kids while they were in college. She loved to travel, especially to national parks, and she tried to do at least one of the “H’s” during every trip: horseback riding, hiking, or hot air ballooning. She enjoyed planting flowers in the garden, usually in a neon yellow hat and fanny pack, as well as taking long walks around Smithville Lake with her husband, particularly during bald eagle season.

Nancy loved celebrating holidays with her family, piling up the presents and amassing a vast collection of Christmas ornaments. She was warm, welcoming, and exuded love. And she had a special way of creating joy in the everyday, whether telling funny stories of traveling mishaps and old jobs or running outside to make snow angels in the front yard. “Nana” also adored her grandchildren, lighting up every time she saw them and showering them with love, gifts, and cookies. She was a caring mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, and she will be terribly missed.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ed Long; daughter Courtney Anderson (Brian) of Kearney, Mo.; son Matt Long (Leigh) of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Jack Anderson and Sylvie, Harlow, and August Long; and three brothers, Kevin Keller (Janet) of Adams, Neb., Bruce Keller (Trice) of Elkhorn, Neb., and Brian Keller (Jeanette) of Lincoln, Neb.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at Unity of Kansas City North (1000 NE Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155). Light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Nancy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.