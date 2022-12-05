Lyman was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alice (Haineline) Hatcher, and his partner in life, Pam. He is survived by only a few remaining cousins and friends, but lives on in our hearts and memories. Lyman was born January 22nd, 1942 in Ames, Iowa, and grew up in Afton. He always said he grew up in the exact right place at the exact right time. He was always proud of Afton and his childhood experiences; hunting pheasants and quail; Boy Scout activities, and camping with his little rat terrier, Tip. She wasn’t much to look at, but very loyal according to him. The statute of limitations may have expired on some of his boyhood exploits, but on the side of caution, won’t be mentioned here.

Lyman T. Hatcher, Merriam, KS, passed away in hospice care with sons Eric and Barry at his side, on November 16th after a short illness. He had a number of medical issues the last few months, but we know he left us due to a broken heart. His wife Pam (Kelly) Hatcher, of 60 years passed away in September. He leaves two sons, Eric, (Trish) of Wilmington, NC, and Barry, of Basehor, KS. He also leaves two granddaughters, Madeline, of New York City, and Claire, of Washington, D.C.

He started his working life with his father’s excavation business at the age of 14, and was quickly operating heavy equipment. OSHA regulations would probably frown on this now but it was as different time, of course. Many living in Afton today may not recognize the impact the WWII generation and their children had in the area (including the Kelly family), but that legacy still lives today. The number of home basements dug, sand and gravel for building from the old quarry on Creamery Road, the former Afton Care Center, Lakeshore CC, and Afton Manor East are all things we remember the family having a hand in. This extends to the Kelly side today…local business owners, town clerks…we have much to be proud of.

After his marriage to Pam, they moved to the Kansas City where he worked and retired from General Motors Fairfax Plant after 30 years. He was a member of local UAW Chapter #31. After retirement he was devoted to golf, playing several times a week. Pam bought houseboats for lake recreation, and dad had to become a skipper, marine mechanic, and electrician. She would occasionally let him drive one!

Lyman is fondly remembered by his boys for the amount of time spent with them, hunting, catfish and crappie fishing, and canoeing trips on the southern Missouri rivers. He came from a time where overhauling a car engine, and other mechanical skills were done at home and often in bitter cold weather!

Friends, neighbors, and family have universally remarked their admiration for the loving, excellent care he provided for Pam during her 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s. It was an enormous undertaking, but he always scoffed saying he remembered his vows; if the roles were reversed, she would have done the same. It was astonishing to witness.

Granddaughter’s relish memories of summer and holiday visits, trail bike riding, visits to local parks, and road trips to the Kansas Flint Hills, and Hannibal, Missouri.

The Hatcher family would like to extend thanks to Brookdale Rosehill, and their wonderful team of nurses, aids, and staff, and also to Cremation Center of Kansas City. Special thanks are given to Steve and Roxy (Kelly) Wilmeth, and Shirley (McCall) Cox, family members who provided loving care and support for us during our time with him during his final days.

No service is planned, but cards and memories are welcomed. Mom and Dad’s ashes will be scattered in all their favorite places (including Afton) at a later date.