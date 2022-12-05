  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Lyman T. Hatcher

Lyman T. Hatcher, Merriam, KS, passed away in hospice care with sons Eric and Barry at his side, on November 16th after a short illness. He had a number of medical issues the last few months, but we know he left us due to a broken heart. His wife Pam (Kelly) Hatcher, of 60 years passed away in September. He leaves two sons, Eric, (Trish) of Wilmington, NC, and Barry, of Basehor, KS. He also leaves two granddaughters, Madeline, of New York City, and Claire, of Washington, D.C.

Lyman was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alice (Haineline) Hatcher, and his partner in life, Pam. He is survived by only a few remaining cousins and friends, but lives on in our hearts and memories. Lyman was born January 22nd, 1942 in Ames, Iowa, and grew up in Afton. He always said he grew up in the exact right place at the exact right time. He was always proud of Afton and his childhood experiences; hunting pheasants and quail; Boy Scout activities, and camping with his little rat terrier, Tip. She wasn’t much to look at, but very loyal according to him. The statute of limitations may have expired on some of his boyhood exploits, but on the side of caution, won’t be mentioned here.