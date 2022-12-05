  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Katherine Anderson

On November 14th of 2022, the world lost a bright light. Katherine passed suddenly from a bilateral pulmonary embolism while under the care of medical personnel and her husband, Ryan Clark. There aren’t enough words in any language to describe her positive impact on the world around her. She was kind, thoughtful, had a terrific sense of humor, and improved the lives of anyone she met. When anything happened in life that seemed too difficult to handle, Katherine was there for you. Whether it was a kind message, a flower arrangement, or sending over some food to comfort you, she wouldn’t think about the possibility of needing to provide that, but how fast she could be there or get it to you in times of distress.

Aside from when things were difficult, Katherine found ways daily to contribute to the well-being of others. She donated her time and resources to causes including: United Way, Lead to Read, Christmas in October, Unleashed Pet Rescue, Humane Society of Kansas, as well as others she felt were important including: women’s rights, social justice, LGBTQ+, and many others. While she was giving of herself to others, she also had a love for travel and food. Katherine felt that the world is such a spectacular place, why should anyone sit still and leave it unexplored? Traveling across Europe, South America, and all across the United States fueled her sense of adventure and exploration. While Katherine was very independent and a self-starter, she recognized and appreciated the strong community that she surrounded herself with. It was almost impossible to not instantly appreciate the things about Katherine that made her such a wonderful person and to want to spend more time with her.