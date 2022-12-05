  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Judy Wells Nies

Judy Wells Nies passed away on October 24, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born Judith Anne Wells in Forrest City, Arkansas, to Dr. Jack and Genie Wells on July 22, 1944.

Judy graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1962 and even to this day had many dear friends from high school. She attended UMKC and KU after attending SME. Over the years, Judy worked as a dental assistant, professional wallpaper hanger, catering assistant and dental implant salesperson. Her greatest joy was helping others. She was a Life Coach for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and helped create the Yellow Brick Foundation. 