Judy graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1962 and even to this day had many dear friends from high school. She attended UMKC and KU after attending SME. Over the years, Judy worked as a dental assistant, professional wallpaper hanger, catering assistant and dental implant salesperson. Her greatest joy was helping others. She was a Life Coach for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and helped create the Yellow Brick Foundation.

Judy Wells Nies passed away on October 24, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born Judith Anne Wells in Forrest City, Arkansas, to Dr. Jack and Genie Wells on July 22, 1944.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Michael Duckett.

Judy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Howard Nies, DDS, and her sister, Lee Wells Duckett, both of Overland Park, Kansas; her daughter Sara (Kirk) Bockelman and grandchildren Emma Kate, Charlie and Jack, of Springdale, Arkansas; her son, Matt (Rebecca) McCarty and grandchildren Lauren, Davis and Maren, of Overland Park, Kansas; and Howard’s daughter, Alison (Donnie) DeRosier and grandchildren Drue, Evie and Nicholas of Parker, Colorado, and son Aaron of Orlando, Florida.

Family and friends of Judy knew that her greatest wish was for everyone to get together and celebrate. We will honor her wishes with a Celebration of Judy’s Life on December 17, 2022, at Milburn Country Club, 7501 W. 69th St., Overland Park, Kansas, from 2 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Judy was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother and sister. Judy always showed courage in the face of many challenges. She was outgoing, always fun to be with and could find out more about you in five minutes than you ever wanted to tell. Her greatest gift was always putting others first and making everyone she met feel important. She will be missed by hundreds of dear old and new friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Operation Breakthrough, P.O. Box 412482, Kansas City, Missouri, 64141, or online at www.operationbreakthrough.org.