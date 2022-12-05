  Lucie Krisman  - Housing

Johnson County to consider funds for new homeless shelter

In the past, Project 1020 in Lenexa has provided motel rooms for clients experiencing homelessness. File photo.

The Johnson County Commission is poised to consider plans to create a new year-round shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Driving the news: According to a county news release, the commission at its Dec. 8 meeting will consider an agreement that would put $4 million in federal funding towards a new shelter.

