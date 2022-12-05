Janice Louise (Rappard) Klamm

Janice is survived by her brother, Ron (Sue) Rappard; sister, Pat Linnhoff; her daughter, Cindy (Bruce) Everhart in Lombard, IL; son, Kevin (Leslie) Klamm in Enid, OK; son, David in Shawnee,KS; and son, Brian (Jennifer) Klamm in Tonganoxie, KS. She also had eleven grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, all of them dearly loved.

Janice was born in Lawrence, Kansas on August 25, 1940, one of 3 children of Ivan and OpalRappard. Janice married Max Klamm on November 9, 1963 after having graduated from University of Kansas with a dietician’s degree.

Janice accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age at Summer Assembly at Forest Park Camp located in Topeka.

She loved her church family and served as an active member at Wyandotte United Methodist Church teaching Sunday School classes to children for over 30 years, singing in the choir, serving on the stewardship and finance committee, and United Methodist Women. She and Max loved camp ministry and their family attended summer assembly at Forest Park for over 45 years, and both of them served on the board for much of that time.

She began her career as a dietician after getting married, then served as a full time mother, and returned as a dietician when the children were older. She became a certified diabetic educator and loved the challenge of teaching classes to diabetes patients. She was also active as a Girl Scout troop leader and serving on the local YMCA board. Janice traveled to nearly every corner of the state and around the world with her husband Max as they served with Kiwanis. They were happily married for just over 50 years.

Some of Janice’s favorite things included spring flowers, butterflies and birds, especially cardinals, hummingbirds and her resident wren. Among her favorite things activities were camping, crafting, clown ministry, celebrating 4th of July, listening to the old gospel hymns and watching a good Hallmark movie nearly every night of the week in her later years.

One of her favorite scripture verses was 2 Tim 4: 7, 8. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.” (ESV)

Visitation will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Wyandotte United Methodist Church, 7901 Oakland Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112. Memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m. The family request memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.