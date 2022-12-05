  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janice Louise (Rappard) Klamm

Janice Louise (Rappard) Klamm passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. She was 82 years of age and a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.

Janice is survived by her brother, Ron (Sue) Rappard; sister, Pat Linnhoff; her daughter, Cindy (Bruce) Everhart in Lombard, IL; son, Kevin (Leslie) Klamm in Enid, OK; son, David in Shawnee,KS; and son, Brian (Jennifer) Klamm in Tonganoxie, KS. She also had eleven grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, all of them dearly loved.