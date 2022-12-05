James “Brian” Merrell

Brian was the youngest of three siblings, with two older sisters. He was fun-loving and curious growing up, with the most infectious laugh. He loved ice skating, riding his bike, and playing with fire which sometimes got him into a little trouble. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and used the skills he learned throughout his life. He met his wife, Christy, in high school, where her dad was the principal. Despite his ornery streak, her parents saw the good in him and allowed them to date. After more than one attempt at securing approval from her father, Brian got to marry his high school sweetheart in 1980. He graduated with B.S. in Industrial Design from University of Central Missouri in 1981 and began his career at Butler Manufacturing (now BlueScope Steel North America). He worked there for 41 years and was a beloved co-worker.

Brian loved traveling. He worked in the international division at BlueScope, traveling to Chile, Thailand, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Cayman Islands. He was also blessed with opportunities to travel with his family camping in Colorado, as well as internationally to Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. After his mother and step-father moved to France in 1997, Brian and Christy often took the opportunity to visit them in the summer.

It is impossible to count how many people’s lives Brian touched. He was humble, patient, kind, forgiving, loving, and gentle. He was a true servant at heart. He served at church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and on the video team. He was a volunteer at his children’s school for thousands of hours over 20 years. In addition to being fundamentally selfless in his life, he was also full of personality. He could get the dinner table roaring with laughter with his stories and never missed the opportunity to make a witty joke.

Brian cared for each member of his family by helping with whatever was needed, whether it was renovating a house or painting a mural for a party. He used his gifts and talents to serve family and friends alike. Any time he saw a need, he would drop everything to help. He never hesitated, never complained, and never required anything in return. He was a good person in every way.

He used his creativity and skill to create projects and activities for his kids all through their lives—such as Olympic games for the cousins during Colorado camping or building custom lofted beds with hidden compartments or setting up the ultimate teenage hangout spot every winter. He continued to use those skills with his two grandchildren as well. Doing projects in Brian’s workshop became one of their very favorite things to do with him.

He loved entertaining his kids, their friends, his nieces and nephews, and anyone who would listen with his storytelling—especially the tales of his childhood adventures. One of his favorites, and always a crowd-pleaser, was the tale of lighting a trash can full of sawdust on fire during the ladies Bible study group his mom was hosting.

Brian was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ted and Margaret Merrell, as well as his step-father Glen Cox. He is survived by his wife, Christy, his two children, Alex (Morgan) Merrell and Avery (Craig) Park, his grandchildren August and Ellis Merrell, his sisters Meredith (Larre) Johnson and Angela (Jim) Fansler, his father and mother in-law Ralph and Sandie Sheets, brother in-law Kendall (Tammy) Sheets, sister in-law Lynette (Tommy) Gross, step-brothers Ron Cox and Chris (Mary) Cox as well as 10 nieces and nephews and many beloved cousins.

The family is planning a celebration of Brian’s life after time has been taken to grieve together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian’s memory to Shelter KC, a Kansas City rescue mission that was dear to his heart. Contact information for Shelter KC is listed below. Details for Brian’s celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

Shelter KC: A Kansas City Rescue Mission

1520 Cherry Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

pmasao@shelterkc.org

(816) 421-7643 x136