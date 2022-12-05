  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

James “Brian” Merrell

Nov. 17, 1958 – Nov. 4, 2022

James “Brian” Merrell was born November 17, 1958, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Theodore Kermit Merrell and Margaret Jane (Hotchkiss) Merrell. He went home to heaven on November 4, 2022, after a short battle with brain cancer.