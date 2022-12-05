Frederick C. Sivyer, 92, of Lenexa, KS, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Fred was born in Milwaukee, WI where he met Dorothy Speer (predeceased 2014), his wife of 61 years. Fred was drafted from college into the Army during the Korean War; stationed in Austria. Dorothy joined him there for part of his service, and they returned again later in their marriage. Following Austria, they made their way to Kansas City. Fred worked for Hallmark Cards as a manager in the graphic arts division and retired in 1990 after 37 years.

Fred and Dorothy enjoyed traveling. They went on many cruises and, when their kids were young, on yearly car trips to see different parts of the U.S. Always active in church, Fred and Dorothy were charter members of Knox United Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, where Fred was an Elder and longtime chorister. Sharing his yearly harvest of veggies and tomatoes and his delicious BBQ meats with his family brought Fred joy. He was wonderfully present in his children’s lives and a fabulous dad.