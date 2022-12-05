  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Elaine Brown Malcolm

Having recently returned from a fabulous week-long Thanksgiving trip to Colorado to visit her daughter
and family, Elaine Malcolm passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. She
was 83.

Alice Elaine (nèe Brown) Malcolm, (Elaine), of Prairie Village, Kansas, was born on November 16, 1939,
in Kansas City, MO to Roy and Mildred Brown. After spending her early years in Springfield, Missouri,
the family moved to Kansas City, where she graduated from Center High School. Elaine attended the
University of Missouri, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated from
Southeast Missouri State University.