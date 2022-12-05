Dr. Kam Fai Pang

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Kam Fai Pang (Kansas City, Kansas), who passed away on November 4, 2022, at the age of 64, leaving to mourn family and friends. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Kam Fai Pang to show support.

He was predeceased by : his parents, Ah Chiu and Lin Mui. He is survived by : his children, Jonathan, Michael and Rachel; and his siblings, Betty Kluchinsky and Bill Pang. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Per Kam’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org).