Dr. Kam Fai Pang

January 16, 1958 – November 4, 2022

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Kam Fai Pang (Kansas City, Kansas), who passed away on November 4, 2022, at the age of 64, leaving to mourn family and friends. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Kam Fai Pang to show support.