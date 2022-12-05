We are sad to announce that on November 13, 2022, at the age of 80, Donald Wayne Lightfoot Sr. (Bonner Springs, Kansas) passed away. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

He was predeceased by : his parents, Clifford Lightfoot and Lorene Odle Lightfoot. He is survived by : his wife Georgia Lightfoot; his sons, Don Jr. (Katie) of Olathe, KS, Tim of Kansas City, KS and Brad (Kelly) of Kansas City, KS; his grandchildren, Ashley, Cameron, Cody, Georgia, Ella, Danielle and Garrett; and his brother Larry (Mona) of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and close friends.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bonner Springs Church of the Nazarene (742 N Nettleton Ave., Bonner Springs, KS 66012). A funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bonner Springs Church of the Nazarene or KC Hospice.