Donald Wayne Lightfoot Sr.

April 12, 1942 – Nov. 13, 2022

We are sad to announce that on November 13, 2022, at the age of 80, Donald Wayne Lightfoot Sr. (Bonner Springs, Kansas) passed away. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.