Donald Lindsay

Don was born on June 23, 1931, in Leavenworth, Kan., to Ray and Ottilie Lindsay, and lived in the Leavenworth and Kansas City, Kan. area for most of his life.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ellen Bradbury Lindsay, his wife of 65 years. Don will be lovingly remembered by their children and their spouses Alan and Anne (Morrison) Lindsay, Susan and Van Habib, Linda and Rick Kempf, and Ray and Karen Lindsay along with his nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.

He worked in real estate development and the hardware industry for many years. Don was especially proud of his post-retirement career at Cabela’s, working in their fishing department for 15 years. Don loved his time fishing at the lakes, along with camping, hunting, woodworking, and gardening. He claimed his tomatoes thrived because he sang to them, and they really took off when he switched to show tunes.

Don was definitely one of a kind and lived exactly on his own terms. Headstrong, resilient, and determined, he never let obstacles or inconveniences, (or good judgment) thwart him. He’d grumble and grouse about many things but also was capable of the wildest sense of humor. Everyone around him knows of his farfetched and improbable stories, his corny “Don-isms” with a wisecrack or joke for every occasion. He was the head and guiding center for his rambunctious family, along with various neighborhood kids and relations. Impatient, easily provoked, and short-tempered, yet patient and caring enough to provide a lifetime of memories, experiences, and treasured moments to all in his orbit. His legacy is manifest in the lives of all of us who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Lakeview Village Care Center, whose staff and organization provided much-appreciated and loving care. Donations may be mailed to: 9100 Park St. Lenexa, KS 66215 or online at: www.lakeviewvillage.org