Christine Ann Mays

She married the love of her life Daniel Mays on Feb. 5, 1973. In 1989 they moved their family to the Kansas City area where she would work for Jefferson Smurfit Corp in downtown Kansas City for 16 years. Christine enjoyed spending her later years with family and friends playing cards and games. She enjoyed doing pour paintings. Enjoyed her small groups too. Traveling & taking sister trips was always something she looked forward to. She attended Hope Church and was passionate about her relationship with God. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely.

Christine was admitted to North Kansas City Hospital February 3rd and continued to fight a long courageous fight for 9 months. During those months she never wavered in her faith and always kept a strong positive attitude. Christine was the heart of her family, always keeping them close and loved them where they were at. She was never selfish; she put everyone before herself. We want to honor her kindness and thoughtfulness, Her love for family and friends, animals, and Christian music.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Hall and Valerie Hall (Jack), Her Daughter Mistie Hellums (Mays), Granddaughter Victoria Hellums, brother Cliff Hall, Husband Dan Mays.

She is survived by her children Mellonie Sharp, Kansas City, MO, Clint Mays (Melanie), Freeman, MO, Mandy Addison (Chris), Lathrop, MO, Dan Mays (Brooke), St. Joseph, MO, Christopher Mays (Ashley), Kansas City, MO, Richard Sharp, Lathrop, MO. Roy Hellums, Kansas City, MO,16 Grandchildren Austin Sharp (Alexis), Kansas City, MO, Autumn and Ashton Sharp, Lathrop, MO, Cory Mays (Aubrey), Freeman, MO, Kaitlynn Mays, Harrisonville, MO, Levi Mays, St. Joseph, MO, Danielle Hellums, Kansas City, MO, Mandy Lee (Zach), Topeka KS, Zach Hellums, St. Joseph, MO, Travis Addison (Madison), Lathrop, MO, Brittany Addison, Kansas City, MO, Brayden Addison, Lathrop, MO, Kaylee Mays and Briley Thompson, St. Joseph, MO, Luke and Ford Mays, Kansas City, MO. 7 Great Grandchildren. Sisters Deloris McCully, Kansas City, MO, Rachel Murphy (Chuck), Seligman, MO, Kimberly Carter, Kansas City, MO. Joyce Hall, Exeter, MO. Brother Tony Young (Afton), Cassville, MO. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 12th 11am at Hope Church 4800 NW 88th St, Kansas City, MO 64154