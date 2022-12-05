  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Brandon Scott Martin

Aug. 19, 1983 – Nov. 13, 2022

We are sad to announce that on November 13, 2022 we had to say goodbye to Brandon Scott Martin (Platte City, Missouri), born in Smithville, Missouri. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Brandon Scott Martin to show support.