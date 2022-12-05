We are sad to announce that on November 13, 2022 we had to say goodbye to Brandon Scott Martin (Platte City, Missouri), born in Smithville, Missouri. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Brandon Scott Martin to show support.

He was predeceased by : his parents, John Martin and Leslie Stubbs-Martin; and his grandfathers, Richard Stubbs and Raymond Martin. He is survived by : his brother David Martin; and his grandmothers, Carolyn Stubbs and Thelma Martin. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 22nd 2022 from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM at the First Christian Church (708 3rd St, Platte City, MO 64079). A funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 22nd 2022 at 3:00 PM at the same location.