  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Activate inner strengths

As we Read Across SMSD in December, this month’s theme encourages all of us to activate inner strengths.

The books selected this month help everyone consider their strengths. The elementary featured book is called “Sometimes All I Need Is Me” by Juliana Perdomo. In this story, a young girl highlights aspects of her life that help make her strong. Sometimes it is an activity or a thought that helps her feel calm and confident. Sometimes she finds inner strength from the support of the people around her.