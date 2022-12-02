SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Activate inner strengths

The books selected this month help everyone consider their strengths. The elementary featured book is called “Sometimes All I Need Is Me” by Juliana Perdomo. In this story, a young girl highlights aspects of her life that help make her strong. Sometimes it is an activity or a thought that helps her feel calm and confident. Sometimes she finds inner strength from the support of the people around her.

As we Read Across SMSD in December, this month’s theme encourages all of us to activate inner strengths.

Knowing everyone has unique gifts, a group of Trailridge Middle School students recently took a little bit of time to showcase their many strengths.

Click here to see a video.

Hunter highlighted the joy found through carrying out acts of kindness. Dymond shared that when she feels frustrated, she has found strength by pausing, refocusing, or talking to someone to become more calm. Dominick likes to spend time in the library because it helps him feel more like himself. Elena has joined multiple clubs at Trailridge, which gives her a strong sense of belonging. Sarah shared how talking to someone she trusts helps her feel calm. Emma also has gained a sense of confidence by painting and staying active on the wrestling team and by joining a roller derby team.

Dr. John McKinney, director of student and family services, thanked the students for taking time to help everyone remember that each individual has many wonderful and different inner strengths. He also thanked Vicki Canady, Trailridge social worker, and Susan Schank, librarian, for helping the students highlight their strengths and for the ways they help students find a sense of belonging at school.

December reading and learning resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America December titles, encouraging readers to “Activate Inner Strengths.”

The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, reflective writing questions, and related resources for more titles to try for each age group.

Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD. Post your participation on social media using #ReadAcrossSMSD.

