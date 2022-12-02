Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects in custody

Meanwhile, police say five people are now in custody related to the shooting.

What we know: The victim, Jarod Rogers, 25, died earlier Friday, according to a statement late Friday afternoon from Shawnee Police Capt. William Sanderson.

Rogers was found Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot behind a strip of businesses near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

He was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center that night in critical condition and had remained hospitalized since.

One suspect arrested after chase: A man wanted in connection to the shooting was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police from multiple local agencies on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended in Olathe near 117th Street and Black Bob Road.

Police say nobody was injured during the chase.

Police now say four other suspects have also been taken into custody in connection to Rogers’ killing.

That includes a person who turned themselves in at a Kansas City, Kan. Police station at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sanderson.

Sanderson says another person was arrested by the Shawnee Police Criminal Interdiction Unit at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Another thing: Shawnee Police say the shooting in downtown Shawnee Wednesday is not connected to another incident Tuesday night.