Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects in custody

A Kansas City, Mo., man shot in downtown Shawnee Wednesday night has died.
Meanwhile, police say five people are now in custody related to the shooting.
What we know: The victim, Jarod Rogers, 25, died earlier Friday, according to a statement late Friday afternoon from Shawnee Police Capt. William Sanderson.
- Rogers was found Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot behind a strip of businesses near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.
- He was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center that night in critical condition and had remained hospitalized since.
One suspect arrested after chase: A man wanted in connection to the shooting was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police from multiple local agencies on a high-speed chase.
- The pursuit ended in Olathe near 117th Street and Black Bob Road.
- Police say nobody was injured during the chase.
Police now say four other suspects have also been taken into custody in connection to Rogers’ killing.
- That includes a person who turned themselves in at a Kansas City, Kan. Police station at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sanderson.
- Sanderson says another person was arrested by the Shawnee Police Criminal Interdiction Unit at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Another thing: Shawnee Police say the shooting in downtown Shawnee Wednesday is not connected to another incident Tuesday night.
- In that incident, a man took a woman’s purse and phone at gunpoint as she sat in her car in the parking lot of a thrift store in the Parkway Shopping Center, 11225 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- Though investigators initially said the suspect fired his gun, Sanderson now says no shots were fired during the robbery.
