Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱

The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
How it works: Patrons can make a reservation of up to one hour at the café, either on their own or in a group.
The café typically has 15 to 20 cats inside at a time.
Reservations are $15 for adults and free for children five and under.
The reservation comes with a complimentary beverage of choice, including coffee, tea, soda or lemonade.
All of the cats at Second Cup Cat Café are from Kreisler’s Shawnee shelter and are up for adoption.
Why a cat café?
In her 30 years working in pet shelters, Kreisler says she has found that cats typically have more difficulty getting adopted than dogs did because they don’t socialize as easily in shelters.
Cats tend to be more comfortable in open spaces like a cafe, she said, which may help them connect with potential new owners.
In her own words: “In a space like this, they’re comfortable and they have lots of things to do,” she said. “I think it’s the future of helping cats find homes. Dogs just show better in those other environments where cats just tend to struggle.”
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
