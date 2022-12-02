  Lucie Krisman  - Pets

Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱

Patrons at the Second Cup Cat Café in Olathe can reserve a time to have a sip surrounded by cats that are up for adoption. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Johnson County coffee- and cat-lovers can now get both their fixes at the new Second Cup Cat Café in Olathe.

Where exactly: Second Cup Cat Café opened earlier this fall at Suite H at 417 North Rawhide Drive, just off Interstate 35 north of Santa Fe Street.

