Overland Park biz mails monthly brain activities to adults with dementia

Catch up quick: Sisters-in-laws Mandy Shoemaker and Michala Gibson recently launched Connectivities , a monthly subscription box service that provides activities that aim to stimulate adults with dementia and create connections between them and their caregivers.

Two Overland Park entrepreneurs who have operated group homes for people living with dementia since 2014 are now providing a new form of memory care that comes in a box.

Each monthly Connectivities box has a different theme and comes with activities, like crafts, writing prompts, puzzles and games.

Online videos and printed instructions come with each project, and the activities can be modified based on the person’s abilities.

Connectivities also sells single-purchase mini boxes and seasonal sensory boxes.

Key quote: “It’s really hard, I think, for people who have a loved one living with dementia to get past the loss. They can sometimes be really focused on how their loved one is different,” Shoemaker said. “And so the goal of Connectivities is to help people learn how to interact with who their loved one is today.”

Backstory: The idea for a monthly subscription service began when Shoemaker and Gibson said they needed to find ways to keep residents at their Prairie Elder Care group home engaged amid a staffing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our normal engagement program was suffering a bit, so we started just putting bags of activities out,” Shoemaker said.

After residents responded well to the activities, Gibson said they became interested in finding ways to take the concept into people’s homes.

Details: In addition to helping people connect, Connectivities’ memory care box activities are also designed to help those with dementia work on physical, cognitive and social skills, Gibson said.

Each box activity comes with three therapeutic goals tied back to standardized assessments, so that therapists can also use Connectivities as part of a care plan.

What’s next for Connectivities

When looking to the future, Shoemaker said the main goal is to continue to grow the Connectives company and send more boxes.