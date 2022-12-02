  Nikki Lansford  - Business

Overland Park biz mails monthly brain activities to adults with dementia

Connectivities, founded by two Overland Park women, is a monthly subscription box service designed to help adults with memory care needs while also creating connections with their caregivers. Photo courtesy Connectivities.

Two Overland Park entrepreneurs who have operated group homes for people living with dementia since 2014 are now providing a new form of memory care that comes in a box.

Catch up quick: Sisters-in-laws Mandy Shoemaker and Michala Gibson recently launched Connectivities, a monthly subscription box service that provides activities that aim to stimulate adults with dementia and create connections between them and their caregivers.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!