  Juliana Garcia  - Holidays

‘Journey to Bethlehem’ is back this weekend in Prairie Village

Journey to Bethlehem

"Journey to Bethlehem," a reenactment of the biblical Christmas story put on each year by Southminster Presbyterian Church, is back in person after a two-year hiatus. Above, the nativity scene that is part of the production. Photo credits Juliana Garcia.

A decades-old northeast Johnson County tradition, a “Journey to Bethlehem,” is back live and in person after a two-year COVID-imposed hiatus.

Catch up quick: Put on each holiday season by the congregation at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, in Prairie Village, the live production reenacts the biblical Christmas story.

