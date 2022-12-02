‘Journey to Bethlehem’ is back this weekend in Prairie Village

Catch up quick: Put on each holiday season by the congregation at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, in Prairie Village, the live production reenacts the biblical Christmas story.

A decades-old northeast Johnson County tradition, a “Journey to Bethlehem,” is back live and in person after a two-year COVID-imposed hiatus.

It’s free and open to the public.

You can visit from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, or from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“Journey to Bethlehem” takes visitors on a roughly 20-minute walk through the church, which has been transformed into familiar scenes from the Bible with live actors playing the parts of Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and many others.

What they’re saying: Ruth Ann Unruh, who helped write “Journey’s” original script and is the production’s organizer, said she is thrilled to bring back Southminster’s gift to the community back in person.

Southminster recorded a taped version of “Journey” in 2020 but has not held a live reenactment since 2019.

Here’s a sneak peak at what will be the thirty-sixth production of Southminster’s “Journey to Bethlehem.”