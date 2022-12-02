‘Journey to Bethlehem’ is back this weekend in Prairie Village

"Journey to Bethlehem," a reenactment of the biblical Christmas story put on each year by Southminster Presbyterian Church, is back in person after a two-year hiatus. Above, the nativity scene that is part of the production. Photo credits Juliana Garcia.
A decades-old northeast Johnson County tradition, a “Journey to Bethlehem,” is back live and in person after a two-year COVID-imposed hiatus.
You can visit from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, or from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Journey to Bethlehem” takes visitors on a roughly 20-minute walk through the church, which has been transformed into familiar scenes from the Bible with live actors playing the parts of Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and many others.
What they’re saying: Ruth Ann Unruh, who helped write “Journey’s” original script and is the production’s organizer, said she is thrilled to bring back Southminster’s gift to the community back in person.
Southminster recorded a taped version of “Journey” in 2020 but has not held a live reenactment since 2019.
Here’s a sneak peak at what will be the thirty-sixth production of Southminster’s “Journey to Bethlehem.”
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
