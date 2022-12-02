JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 2

Johnson Drive in downtown Mission closed — “We’ll close Johnson Drive near the Mission Market Site for a special night of winter revelry [Friday, Dec. 2]. The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. with carolers, visits with Santa, s’mores and fire pits, kids activities and gift shopping with some of the artisan vendors from the Mission Market.” [ City of Mission ]

SMSD Career expo today — “A Career Expo for junior and senior high school students will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street. The event is for junior and senior students interested in job shadow or internship opportunities.” [SMSD]

OP holiday home contest — “Our Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest is underway. Submit a photo of your home and let our community vote on their favorite!” [City of Overland Park]

Santa Claus coming to Lenexa — “Santa Claus is taking a much-needed break from his busy toy-making schedule to have breakfast with us at the Lenexa Public Market.” [City of Lenexa]

JoCo respiratory illness concerns — “[JCDHE interim director] Hunt says in mid-November nearly 30% of Johnson County emergency room visits in were due to respiratory illness. Flu cases made up 10% of that share, with respiratory viruses filling hospitals and doctor’s offices earlier than expected.” [KSHB]

OP senator child abuse bill — “Lawmakers may expand the rights of child sex abuse victims in the upcoming legislative session, renewing efforts to pass legislation that would require clergy reporting and remove time limits for lawsuit cases involving child abuse … Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, has worked for the past few years to pass legislation that would remove time limits for filing lawsuits in these cases.” [Kansas Reflector]