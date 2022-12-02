Is SM Parkway in Fairway wreck-prone? Here’s what data says

Catch up quick: The most recent wreck in that area occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, just west of the Fairway Shops near where Shawnee Mission Parkway intersects with Fairway Road.

Fairway Police say despite consistent congestion and a recent collision near a prominent spot, the highly trafficked area of Shawnee Mission Parkway near the Fairway Shops isn’t that accident prone, at least compared to other major intersections along the route.

The accident involved a Ford Focus and a Hyundai Santa Fe, Fairway Police Lit. Mandi Bayless told the Post.

One of the drivers was fleeing from an alleged theft committed in another city, though no officers were in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the crash, Bayless said.

People in both cars complained of feeling some pain, but no major injuries were reported.

Zooming out: Bayless says that the area near the Shops is a highly congested stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway, especially during rush hour with traffic going to and from the Country Club Plaza.

Bayless says drivers in the area should slow down and take their time at stop lights and stop signs.

Despite some residents’ concerns about the area around the Fairway Shops, city data shows that the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway with Mission Road further to the west typically seess more crashes.

State of play: So far in 2022, there have been six total vehicle crashes reported in the area of the Fairway Shops, Bayless said.

All six occurred on Shawnee Mission Parkway, and two of them happened at the Belinder intersection at the eastern corner of the Shops.

The frequently of accidents in this area has ticked up this year: Bayless said there were seven accidents total in 2020 and 2021 near the Fairway Shops.

Those included two at the Norwood intersection, three on Shawnee Mission Parkway and three at the Belinder intersection.

Key quote: “We have regular patrol, we do traffic stops in that area,” Bayless said. “Beyond that there is no additional, based on the accident numbers that we see, we haven’t seen the need to do any kind of additional enforcement beyond our usual being on Shawnee Mission Parkway.