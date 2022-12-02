  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

Is SM Parkway in Fairway wreck-prone? Here’s what data says

Fairway Shops wrecks

Fairway Police say Shawnee Mission Parkway near the Fairway Shops, above, has seen fewer accidents than the intersection with Mission Road to the west. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Fairway Police say despite consistent congestion and a recent collision near a prominent spot, the highly trafficked area of Shawnee Mission Parkway near the Fairway Shops isn’t that accident prone, at least compared to other major intersections along the route.

Catch up quick: The most recent wreck in that area occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, just west of the Fairway Shops near where Shawnee Mission Parkway intersects with Fairway Road.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.