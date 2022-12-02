As many of you may know, there has been a recent exodus of people leaving the largest urban areas in the United States in seek of something different. Many companies have kept the remote working model in place in favor of the lower overhead costs it allows. This has given families, couples, and individuals an ideal opportunity to make a move. And it just so happens we know the perfect destination – Kansas City! Here are just a few of the many reasons why Kansas City is an amazing place to call home.

Low Cost of Living

One of the most appealing aspects of residing in the KC area is the low cost of living. According to the ACCRA affordability index, Kansas City ranked 7th in the nation for most affordable homes. Property tax rates are also low, sitting at 0.99% lower than the national average. In fact, most things are more economical here from groceries, to transportation, to healthcare – all well below the national average from a cost perspective.

Economy and Opportunity

The KC Metro is a hub for industry and development. Whether you are experienced in transportation, eCommerce, manufacturing, animal health, technology, or healthcare – all are represented here! Several powerhouse corporations call Kansas City home including Cerner, H&R Block, Hallmark and Burns & McDonnell – just to name a few! Thankfully, the US job market is making a comeback after a difficult year and a half and Kansas City’s unemployment rate consistently sits below the national average. Another perk – you will be thrilled to know that Kansas City has some of the quickest commutes in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In fact, when compared to the 50 largest metros in the United States, KC averages around 23 minutes. This equates to the fifth shortest commute time in the US!

Big City Amenities with a Small-Town Atmosphere

Bringing home trophies in both the World Series and Super Bowl has brought our fine city into the spotlight. So many people are realizing what we have known all along! Here in Kansas City, you will find activities to pique every interest with a family-friendly, Midwest hospitality that so many other cities lack. From our famed BBQ to fine dining, or our burgeoning art scene and historic shopping districts to sports of all types – you are sure to find something that you love in KC. And if it is the country you desire, you can get there in a half hour or so from anywhere in the Kansas City metro.

Regardless of your preferred living space or type of neighborhood, it can be found here. To learn more about all things KC head to ThinkKC.com. No longer thought of as a “fly-over” city, we think you’ll agree that KC has much to offer!

