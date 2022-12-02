Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

Catch up quick: For this week’s “5 to Try,” we asked our readers to pick their favorite light displays in Johnson County.

It’s that time of year again to warm up some hot chocolate, load the kids in the car and drive around to see holiday lights!

It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list.

There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:

KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe)

Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road in Olathe, this event gives you a chance to go “walkin’ in a winter wonderland.”

In addition to taking in holiday lights, the event also has photo opportunities with visitors from the North Pole, as well as drinks, festival food and s’mores for purchase.

Festivities run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on select weekends throughout the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Candy Cane Lane (Prairie Village)

Can’t make this list without Candy Cane Lane, located in Prairie Village on Outlook Lane just off West 79th Street.

A northeast Johnson County tradition, residents of this cul-de-sac have decked out their homes each holiday season since 1958.

Each house has at least one four-foot candy cane along the side of the street, plus various other holiday decorations and lights.

Lights turn on in late November and generally go off for the season at the end of December.

Lights on the Farmstead (Overland Park)

This year marks the 10th anniversary for the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead’s annual holiday light show, at 13800 Switzer Road in Overland Park.

Drive up, park and tune in to 90.5 Rose FM to hear your favorite holiday songs and movie music synced up with the light how in front of the farmstead’s main entrance.

The light show runs from 5 to 11 p.m. each day until Jan. 8.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground (Olathe)

This is a bittersweet entry because the organizers of this front yard display in Olathe have announced this December will be their last, ending a 20-year run.

Located at 16617 Indian Creek Parkway, Paulie’s Penguin Playground showcases nearly 200 holiday inflatables for visitor to walk around and enjoy.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground is open 24/7 through Christmas Day.

You can visit for free and donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are encouraged.

Christmas Place (Overland Park)

Consider it south Overland Park’s answer to Candy Cane Lane.

Located in the Terrace Place Subdivision near 131st Place and Antioch Road, this cul-de-sac decks out its homes and drapes their trees in string lights, as well as candy canes and other holiday-themed characters, such as the Grinch.

The neighbors of Christmas Place have a tight-knit history ever since the homes were built in 1992.

The light display which is free generally runs through the first of January.