  Nikki Lansford  - 5 to Try

Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

Candy Cane Lane in Prairie Village. File photo.

It’s that time of year again to warm up some hot chocolate, load the kids in the car and drive around to see holiday lights!

Catch up quick: For this week’s “5 to Try,” we asked our readers to pick their favorite light displays in Johnson County.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!