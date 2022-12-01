Your Insurance: Are you taking advantage of digital discounts?

Policyholders may not be aware that most insurance companies are offering small but meaningful discounts for receiving policy documents electronically or for setting up their billing for automated payments. Going digital with your insurance policies is a great way to save money without having to sacrifice coverage. In this article, we will review a few options that insurance companies are offering.

Digital auto insurance driving programs

Most insurance companies on the market today have discount programs available for their auto insurance customers under the category of telematics. A telematics program is a way to earn a larger discount on your auto insurance policy in exchange for electronically sharing some of your driving behavior. The idea behind these programs is if you are a safe driver, then you should qualify for a better rate on your insurance. Telematics programs are completely optional and may not be a fit for everyone. They are however one of many options to help manage your overall insurance costs. If your agent has not discussed telematics as an option, connect with us to see how it can save you money on your auto insurance.