  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase

Police on scene of downtown Shawnee shooting.

Police on the scene Wednesday night after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot off Johnson Drive. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man is in custody after leading law enforcement from several local agencies on a high-speed chase through Olathe Thursday afternoon.

Catch up quick: Shawnee Police Capt. William Sanderson confirmed in a news release Thursday that the pursuit ended with the arrest of one person wanted in connection to Wednesday evening’s shooting in downtown Shawnee, which left one person hospitalized in critical condition.