  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Man critically injured in downtown Shawnee shooting

Crime lab investigator collects evidence at scene of downtown Shawnee shooting.

A Johnson County crime lab technician photographs evidence following a shooting in downtown Shawnee Wednesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man is in critical condition after being found shot in a downtown Shawnee parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Where exactly? Police were called to the parking lot behind Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 11005 Johnson Drive, just before 6:40 p.m.