Man critically injured in downtown Shawnee shooting

Where exactly? Police were called to the parking lot behind Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 11005 Johnson Drive, just before 6:40 p.m.

A man is in critical condition after being found shot in a downtown Shawnee parking lot on Wednesday evening.

The parking lot is east of Nieman Road, between Johnson Drive and West 59th Street.

What we know: Recorded radio traffic states that a passerby found a man with a head wound in the parking lot and called the police.

In a news release, Shawnee Police Capt. Matt Seichepine confirms that arriving officers found a man with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded and rushed the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Captain Seichepine says there is currently no suspect information to release.

What else: Shawnee Police detectives and the crime scene investigation unit from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene into the late-night hours Wednesday.

At the scene, Seichepine told the Post that it was too early to know if the shooting connected to an armed robbery outside a thrift store off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Road.

The two scenes are about a half mile apart.

Customers at nearby Servaes Brewing Company told the Post that the brewery closed early due to the police activity nearby.

Tips about Shawnee shooting

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

