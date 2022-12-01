  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Overland Park scores high on LGBTQ ‘Equality Index’

Overland Park scored a 97 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's annual rankings assessing cities' policies regarding LGBTQ inclusivity. Photo via City of Overland Park.

Overland Park is one of the most LGTBQ-inclusive cities in Kansas, according to new national rankings.

Catch up quick: The Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group, scored Overland Park a 97 out of 100 points in its annual “Municipal Equality Index.”

