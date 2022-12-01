  Juliana Garcia  - Community issues

Advocates say Johnson County needs plan to end homelessness

Homelessness prayer rally

Two local organizations, Good Faith Network and Project 1020, called on county leaders to begin work to end homelessness in Kansas' most affluent county. Above, officials from both groups held a prayer rally at Project 1020's cold-weather shelter Thursday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Local advocates are calling on Johnson County leaders to develop a comprehensive plan to end homelessness in Kansas’ most affluent county.

Catch up quick: The Good Faith Network, a group of more than 20 local interfaith communities, and Project 1020, Johnson County’s only winter homeless shelter that serves single adults, want county leaders to actively work toward ending homelessness.

