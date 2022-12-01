JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 1

County suicide prevention group celebrates 10 years — “The Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition will honor its 10th anniversary today, Dec. 1 with an event at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. The event is open to the public and begins at 3 p.m. The Coalition was formed in November 2012 when 150 community partners gathered for a suicide prevention summit hosted by Johnson County Mental Health Center to discuss rising rates of suicide in the community.” — county press release

Overland Park child dies in possible drowning — “Police responded to the Village at Lionsgate Apartments in Overland Park shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 for what they described as a possible drowning. A week later, they confirmed that the child had since died. Public Information Officer John Lacy said the death appears accidental, but the investigation remains open pending autopsy results.” [KCTV]

Retired Lenexa Police K9 dies — “We’re sad to report the passing of retired LPD K9 Wrecker. Wrecker was born in 2009 in the Netherlands and joined LPD in 2012. Like all our K9’s, Wrecker was trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension. After retirement, Wrecker enjoyed life on his handlers farm. RIP” [Twitter]

Merriam Plaza Library breaks ground — “It was a full crowd at [Tuesday’s] groundbreaking ceremony of the new Merriam Plaza Library! City Councilmembers, Johnson County Commissioners, and [library] staff dedicated the new library that will sit next to the Merriam Community Center.” [Twitter]

Lenexa-based Sohaila’s Kitchen gives back to houseless community — “An immigrant-owned, small business in Lenexa is giving back to the community in the way it knows best. Sohaila’s Kitchen partnered with United Way to donate 100 home-cooked meals to the houseless community.” [KSHB]