  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 1

Pee Wee Soccer League registration closes Dec. 2 with JCPRD. Photo via Twitter.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 49, Low: 40

County suicide prevention group celebrates 10 years — “The Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition will honor its 10th anniversary today, Dec. 1 with an event at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. The event is open to the public and begins at 3 p.m. The Coalition was formed in November 2012 when 150 community partners gathered for a suicide prevention summit hosted by Johnson County Mental Health Center to discuss rising rates of suicide in the community.” — county press release