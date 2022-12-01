David Gerald Lowe

David was born on July 10, 1934 in Atlantic, Iowa to Gerald and Eunice (Jones) Lowe. He grew up on a farm near Wiota, Iowa and graduated as Valedictorian of a class of nineteen from Wiota Consolidated School in 1952.

He attended the University of Iowa and graduated with Highest Distinction from the College of Commerce with a Marketing and Advertising Major. He was the recipient of the Alpha Kappa Psi Award as the outstanding Commerce Graduate and the Fairall Advertising Scholarship.

Following college he served two years in the U.S. Army working in Personnel at Fort MacArthur in California.

He married Betty Rae Malcom July 30, 1960 in Ponca, Nebraska and they were blessed with three wonderful children – Sharon, Doug, and Brian; nine talented grandchildren and seven precious great-grandchildren.

During his career David held a variety of executive positions in the retailing and apparel field including: Advertising Manager, Jacobson’s Stores; Vice President / Director Sales Promotion, Ivey’s Carolina Department Stores; Senior Vice President Director of Sales Promotion Macy’s Midwest; Vice President Advertising Lee Company.

Early in his career his retail advertisements won First Prize at the National Retail Advertising Conference. Work done under his supervision received several industry awards including Advertising Age awards for both magazine and television; and Clio awards for television.

David and wife Betty are long time members of Old Mission United Methodist Church and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class where they twice served as President. David served as Chair of the Staff Parish Committee on two separate occasions. He was a long time member of the United Methodist Board of Ordained Ministry Committee of the Kansas City District of the Great Plains Conference.

He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Old Mission serving twice as a Distinguished President as well as being Secretary and Treasurer.

David was a strong believer in the importance of early childhood literacy and was a dedicated volunteer for Reach Out and Read Kansas City. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2004 and served on the ROR-KC Community Council for several years.

He loved playing with grandchildren, family get-togethers, being the family photographer, and returning to his family farm in Iowa. Following retirement he and Betty enjoyed several trips to Europe as well as Panama Canal and Alaskan cruises.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Eunice Lowe. He is survived by his wife Betty, three children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren: Sharon McClelland and husband Jeff and their children Katie Elkan, Emily (Jeff) Matlock, and Lauren (Seth) White; Doug Lowe and wife Gregg Anne and their children Danielle (Brian) Johnston, and Corbin; Brian Lowe and wife Heather and their children Evan (Brooklyn) and Lindsay, Lillian, and Addison. The seven great grandchildren are Olivia, Jackson, Evelyn, Violet, Mae, Jonathan, and Iris. He also leaves a brother Roger and his wife Mary of Salt Lake City, Utah and many nieces and nephews.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, KS. The Memorial Service will be live-streamed at the following link:



Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mission United Methodist and/or Reach Out and Read Kansas City.