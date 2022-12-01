  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Beverly A. Willis-Wyant

July 12, 1932 – November 26, 2022

Beverly A. Willis-Wyant, 90, of Eudora, KS passed away November 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.  A Memorial Service will be held on December 10, 2022 at 2:30PM with visitation from 1:00 to 2:30PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave, De Soto, KS.  A private graveside at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.