Beverly A. Willis-Wyant, 90, of Eudora, KS passed away November 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service will be held on December 10, 2022 at 2:30PM with visitation from 1:00 to 2:30PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave, De Soto, KS. A private graveside at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.

Beverly Ann Stevenson was born on July 12, 1932 in Marlboro, Missouri to Homer and Virginia (Hickerson) Stevenson. Her family moved to De Soto sometime around 1940 where she attended De Soto Schools. She met and married James (Jimmie) D. Willis on June 15, 1950 by Charles Dickens, Justice of the Peace in De Soto, KS.

She worked as a waitress at the Horseshoe Cafe and Osburn’s Drive-In while going to school at night to get her GED. She went on to work for Johnson County Mental Health Center as a Paraprofessional for 5 years and finally retired from Wyandotte County Court where she was a Court Service Officer with the Sexual Offender Unit.

Her hobbies included reading, painting, puzzles, playing solitaire and acting in the Lawrence Community Theater. She also loved to shop and go out to eat with her children, grandchildren and friends.

She is preceded in death by 2 husbands, James Willis in 1969 and Jesse Wyant in 2013; sister Patricia Mailen in 2017; 3 daughters, Karen Willis in 1955, Anita Miller in 2015 and Brenda Dolina in 2017.

She is survived by daughters, Beverly (Kenneth) Cadue of Bonner Springs, KS, Sheery (Jose) Regalado of Eudora, KS, Linda (Larry) Peak of Springhill, KS and Beth Ann Kringer of Olathe, KS; sons, (James) Mike (Judy) Willis of Eudora, KS and Patrick (Candy) Willis of LaCygne, KS; 26 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren.