Amazon workers can now get a free education at JCCC

Amazon workers in Kansas can now earn a free education at Johnson County Community College. Above, JCCC welding grad, Colby Bunch, gets hired by DTI Precision Machining in Olathe before graduating. JCCC’s top-notch labs and curriculum make grads career ready for in-demand trade jobs. File photo.
Hourly Amazon workers in Kansas can now get a free education at Johnson County Community College.
Driving the news: JCCC announced earlier this week that the college in Overland Park was selected for Amazon’s Career choice program, which gives full- and part-time Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue any of the college’s 100+ one- and two-year degree and certificate programs.
Why JCCC? The college demonstrated “a focus on helping employees through their education programs, assisting with job placements and offering a quality education,” according to a press release.
Key quote: “We’re excited to be an education partner for Career Choice and welcome Amazon employees into the Cavalier community,” said Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President. “Our students come from all walks of life, returning to college or attending for the first time. JCCC’s partnership provides Amazon employees the high-quality education that launches thriving career opportunities.”
Go deeper: Eligible Amazon workers who have been on the job for the past 90 days can access the program. Find out more about the JCCC partnership with Amazon here.
Hi there! I'm Leah Wankum, and I'm the Post's Deputy Editor. I'm a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master's degree in mass communication.
Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I've also written for Startland News, the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.
I'm thrilled to call Johnson County home and have started my family here — and I'm deeply committed to the Post's philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.
But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you don't subscribe yet but want to support our truly local community reporting, please sign up for a trial today — it's just $1 for your first month, and you can cancel anytime.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1