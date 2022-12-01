  Leah Wankum  - JCCC

Amazon workers can now get a free education at JCCC

Amazon workers in Kansas can now earn a free education at Johnson County Community College. Above, JCCC welding grad, Colby Bunch, gets hired by DTI Precision Machining in Olathe before graduating. JCCC’s top-notch labs and curriculum make grads career ready for in-demand trade jobs. File photo.

Hourly Amazon workers in Kansas can now get a free education at Johnson County Community College.

Driving the news: JCCC announced earlier this week that the college in Overland Park was selected for Amazon’s Career choice program, which gives full- and part-time Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue any of the college’s 100+ one- and two-year degree and certificate programs.

