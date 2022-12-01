Amazon workers can now get a free education at JCCC

Driving the news: JCCC announced earlier this week that the college in Overland Park was selected for Amazon’s Career choice program, which gives full- and part-time Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue any of the college’s 100+ one- and two-year degree and certificate programs.

Hourly Amazon workers in Kansas can now get a free education at Johnson County Community College.

Why JCCC? The college demonstrated “a focus on helping employees through their education programs, assisting with job placements and offering a quality education,” according to a press release.

Key quote: “We’re excited to be an education partner for Career Choice and welcome Amazon employees into the Cavalier community,” said Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President. “Our students come from all walks of life, returning to college or attending for the first time. JCCC’s partnership provides Amazon employees the high-quality education that launches thriving career opportunities.”

Go deeper: Eligible Amazon workers who have been on the job for the past 90 days can access the program. Find out more about the JCCC partnership with Amazon here.