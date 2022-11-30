  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

William E. Klinkenberg

Jan. 20, 1935 – Nov. 28, 2022

William Edward Klinkenberg passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022, in the loving care of his devoted family and healthcare professionals. He was born in Basehor, Kansas, to George Simon Nicholas and Naomi (Hill) Klinkenberg, one of five children. He weighed over ten pounds at birth, which prompted the doctor to call him a real Buster, and the nickname stuck. He graduated from Basehor High School in 1953, where he was a stand-out in track, basketball, and six-man football. 