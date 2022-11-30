  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Terry Monroe Hostetter

Terry Monroe Hostetter, 76, of Overland Park, KS passed away on November 19, 2022.

He was born on July 17, 1946 to James and Mabel (Barley) Hostetter in Lancaster, PA. He was a standout football, wrestling, and track athlete at Manheim Central High; and went to NCAA wrestling nationals for NW Missouri State where he met his forever love, Susan Peters.