Terry Monroe Hostetter

He was born on July 17, 1946 to James and Mabel (Barley) Hostetter in Lancaster, PA. He was a standout football, wrestling, and track athlete at Manheim Central High; and went to NCAA wrestling nationals for NW Missouri State where he met his forever love, Susan Peters.

On January 6, 1973, he married Susan Meredith Peters, and they made their home together in Clearlake, Iowa.

Terry first worked as a teacher and coached high school wrestling. He later became an Insurance Claims Adjustor for CNA and moved his family to Leawood, KS. Terry later worked for AIG until the time of his retirement.

Terry was a faithful follower of Christ and enjoyed sharing the gospel with others. Terry had a very caring heart and would do anything for his friends and family whom he loved very much.

Terry is survived by his children Scott Braderman, Jaclyn Putzier Bell, Jennifer Wertzberger, and Jonathan Hostetter; his grandchildren Courtney Clark, Erin Kreitzer, Kate Putzier, Matthew Putzier, Brooklyn Bell, Jackson Bell, Sloan Wertzberger, and Stella Wertzberger; his great grandchildren, Sita Clark, Annalise Clark, Vance Kreitzer and Hadley Kreitzer; his sister Pamela Popson; and his brothers Larry Hostetter and twin Thomas Hostetter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Susan, in 2021.