Catch up quick: The chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop in Olathe, wound its way through Overland Park and north on Interstate 35, before ending with a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenexa.

All told, police say the pursuit caused at least six separate wrecks in Johnson County and left five civilians, a police officer and the suspect with non-life-threatening injuries.

How it started: In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sergeant Joel Yeldell says an officer attempted to stop a stolen SUV in the 14400 block of West 135th Street.

The driver of the stolen SUV hit the officer while trying to flee.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the officer was hit at about 3:25 p.m. near Hobby Lobby, 14475 West 135th Street.

The suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plates and sped away east on 135th Street toward Overland Park.

Yeldell says the officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries as other officers began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle.

Into Overland Park: The fleeing suspect then rammed an Olathe Police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on 135th Street near Quivira in Overland Park.

The suspect continued east on 135th Street to U.S. 69 Highway, where the driver went northbound.

Overland Park Police took over the pursuit on northbound U.S. 69 near College Boulevard.

Those officers were then told to stop pursuing the vehicle due to heavy traffic near 103rd Street.

Along I-35: Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers spotted the Tahoe as it entered northbound Interstate 35 from U.S. 69.

The SUV continued north on I-35 to near 67th Street, where the driver made a U-turn and began driving south on the northbound side of I-35.

The Tahoe sped down the shoulder of I-35 in the wrong direction, causing at least two more crashes.

KC Scout’s traffic cameras were able to spot the Tahoe exiting from the wrong side of I-35 to 87th Street.

Then, to Lenexa: Lenexa Police picked up the chase on westbound 87th Street near Quivira Road.

The suspect caused another crash at Long Avenue in front of the Lenexa Police Station.

Officers continued chasing until the Tahoe went westbound on the eastbound side of 87th Street just west of Lackman Road, where it crashed head-on into a civilian vehicle.

Four vehicles were involved in the final crash there.

On foot: The suspect driver then ran into a shopping center just south of 87th Street.

Lenexa officers quickly apprehended the suspect in a nearby bank parking lot.

Aftermath: The chase caused at least six crashes, leaving five civilians, one officer and the suspect injured.

Police say all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Kanas Highway Patrol is investigating the final crash on 87th Street just west of Lackman Road.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the chase and arrest of the suspect.

Check back with this report for updates.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.