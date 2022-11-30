A stolen vehicle hit a police officer, sparking a chase through multiple Johnson County cities Wednesday afternoon.
Catch up quick: The chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop in Olathe, wound its way through Overland Park and north on Interstate 35, before ending with a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenexa.
- All told, police say the pursuit caused at least six separate wrecks in Johnson County and left five civilians, a police officer and the suspect with non-life-threatening injuries.
How it started: In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sergeant Joel Yeldell says an officer attempted to stop a stolen SUV in the 14400 block of West 135th Street.
- The driver of the stolen SUV hit the officer while trying to flee.
Recorded radio traffic indicates the officer was hit at about 3:25 p.m. near Hobby Lobby, 14475 West 135th Street.
- The suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plates and sped away east on 135th Street toward Overland Park.
- Yeldell says the officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries as other officers began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle.
Into Overland Park: The fleeing suspect then rammed an Olathe Police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on 135th Street near Quivira in Overland Park.
- The suspect continued east on 135th Street to U.S. 69 Highway, where the driver went northbound.
- Overland Park Police took over the pursuit on northbound U.S. 69 near College Boulevard.
- Those officers were then told to stop pursuing the vehicle due to heavy traffic near 103rd Street.
Along I-35: Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers spotted the Tahoe as it entered northbound Interstate 35 from U.S. 69.
- The SUV continued north on I-35 to near 67th Street, where the driver made a U-turn and began driving south on the northbound side of I-35.
- The Tahoe sped down the shoulder of I-35 in the wrong direction, causing at least two more crashes.
- KC Scout’s traffic cameras were able to spot the Tahoe exiting from the wrong side of I-35 to 87th Street.
Then, to Lenexa: Lenexa Police picked up the chase on westbound 87th Street near Quivira Road.
- The suspect caused another crash at Long Avenue in front of the Lenexa Police Station.
- Officers continued chasing until the Tahoe went westbound on the eastbound side of 87th Street just west of Lackman Road, where it crashed head-on into a civilian vehicle.
- Four vehicles were involved in the final crash there.
On foot: The suspect driver then ran into a shopping center just south of 87th Street.
- Lenexa officers quickly apprehended the suspect in a nearby bank parking lot.
Aftermath: The chase caused at least six crashes, leaving five civilians, one officer and the suspect injured.
- Police say all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.
- The Kanas Highway Patrol is investigating the final crash on 87th Street just west of Lackman Road.
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the chase and arrest of the suspect.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.
