  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Reported stolen vehicle prompts police chase through 3 JoCo cities

Police on the scene of a wreck following a high-speed chase through multiple Johnson County cities.

The chase ended with a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenexa near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. The suspect vehicle is the black Chevy Tahoe on the right. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A stolen vehicle hit a police officer, sparking a chase through multiple Johnson County cities Wednesday afternoon.

Catch up quick: The chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop in Olathe, wound its way through Overland Park and north on Interstate 35, before ending with a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenexa.