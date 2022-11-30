Catch up quick: At their Monday meeting, councilmembers unanimously okayed the special use permit for Discovery Behavioral Health to offer the treatment at 6850 Hilltop Drive in the Shawnee Crossings Retail Center just east of Kansas Highway 7.

A permit that will allow in-patient mental health treatment in western Shawnee for teenagers has been approved by the Shawnee City Council.

Details: In-patient care is one aspect of the mental health services to be offered by the Irvine, Ca.-based company.

The center’s focus is on adolescents with eating disorders and therapy to help them cope with day-to-day activities, company representatives have said.

Zoning allows out-patient treatment in that area, but overnight stays require the permit.

What they’re saying: The permit passed with relatively little discussion.

Saying she was concerned about the safety of the teens at the facility, Councilmember Tammy Thomas asked about staffing and policing.

Shawnee Police Chief Sam Larson said no additional policing would be needed.

The staffing ratio will be one staff member for every eight patients, and the facility will follow state licensing rules, she was told.

What else: The health center will devote 10,500 square feet to serve up to 24 patients, with a maximum stay of 45 days.

The surrounding area is undeveloped or occupied by other health care businesses, schools and business and is not close to a residential neighborhood.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen noted that the only speaker at the planning commission hearing was supportive.

“I think a facility like this will benefit our adolescents here in Shawnee,” he said.

A final thing: The clinic’s permit comes up for review in one year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.