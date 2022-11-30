  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee OKs residential clinic for teens with eating disorders

Shawnee mental health clinic proposed site on Hilltop Drive.

Site for new Discovery Behavioral Health clinic on Hilltop Drive. Image via Google Street View.

A permit that will allow in-patient mental health treatment in western Shawnee for teenagers has been approved by the Shawnee City Council.

Catch up quick: At their Monday meeting, councilmembers unanimously okayed the special use permit for Discovery Behavioral Health to offer the treatment at 6850 Hilltop Drive in the Shawnee Crossings Retail Center just east of Kansas Highway 7.