MOD Pizza, Seattle chain with unique mission, coming to Lenexa 🍕

Where exactly? MOD Pizza in Lenexa will open at 8742 Loiret Boulevard, near Dentists of Lenexa and Red Door Woodfired Grill.

This is will be the second MOD Pizza in Johnson County, with an existing location in Olathe.

There are also MOD Pizzas in Kansas City, Mo., Lee’s Summit, Liberty and Blue Springs.

Why it matters: The company aims to hire workers who traditionally face barriers to employment, including people who have been incarcerated and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, partly mirroring the mission of another local restaurant, the Golden Scoop in Overland Park.

Details: MOD Pizza’s website shows the Lenexa location is coming soon.

The company is scheduled for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a Lenexa Chamber of Commerce email newsletter.

The Post reached out to the district manager for both the Lenexa and Olathe locations and had not received a response as of this publication.

What else: MOD Pizza features individual pizzas and salads, both of which are customizable, according to MOD Pizza’s website.

There are more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings to choose from.

The Olathe location offers a six-inch pizza for $7.87, a 11-inch pizza for $9.87 and a 11-inch pizza with thick crust for $11.87, according to its online menu.

The price for each pizza or salad is the same no matter the toppings.

MOD Pizza’s hiring practices

One of the highlights on MOD Pizza’s website is its hiring practices, which focuses on “people in communities who are often overlooked and face real barriers to employment,” the website says.