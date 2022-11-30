  Juliana Garcia  - Restaurants

MOD Pizza, Seattle chain with unique mission, coming to Lenexa 🍕

MOD Pizza Lenexa

Photo via MOD Pizza Facebook.

MOD Pizza, a Seattle-based chain with a unique mission, is bringing a sixth Kansas City metro location to Lenexa.

Where exactly? MOD Pizza in Lenexa will open at 8742 Loiret Boulevard, near Dentists of Lenexa and Red Door Woodfired Grill.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.